Floods: PM orders all agencies, disaster management committees to be on alert

BERA: Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) today said all disaster and security-related agencies, as well as state and district disaster management committees, have been ordered to be on alert for monsoon and flash floods after several areas in various states were inundated by floodwaters since last night.

The caretaker prime minister said all the agencies should be in a full state of preparedness to act swiftly and appropriately to ensure public safety.

“Orders have been issued to the agencies involved, including police and fire departments. In fact, all state and district disaster management committees have been activated.

“I’m worried and I don’t want the flood (tragedy) that occurred in Sri Muda in Shah Alam, Selangor, before to recur.

“So, I do hope all state and district disaster management agencies are on alert,” he told reporters after attending the Semarak Uniti Keluarga Malaysia programme in Daratan Kerayong here today, which was also attended by National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohammed Sadique.

Ismail said this when asked about the floods reported to have hit several areas in the Klang Valley, Selangor, Melaka, Kelantan and Johor, following heavy rain since last night.

On the Semarak Uniti Keluarga Malaysia programme, Ismail Sabri said it was part of the government’s efforts to instil the spirit of unity among the public in line with the concept of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family).

He said all activities lined up for the programme, which involves people from all walks of life, regardless of race and age groups, were not only aimed at nurturing unity among every member of Malaysian Family but also to showcase the cultural diversity in Malaysia.-Bernama