Floods: Relief centres in Tanjung Malim, Batang Padang closed

IPOH: Two temporary relief centres, in Tanjung Malim and Batang Padang districts, have been closed after the flood situation fully recovered today.

The Kampung Sungai Sekiah multipurpose hall relief centre, Batu 7 in Behrang, which housed 10 evacuees from one family, was closed at 9.30 this morning, said Muallim district disaster management committee (JPBD) chairman, Mohamad Fitri Hassan, in a statement today.

The centre was opened at 11.30 pm last night to accommodate evacuees from Kampung Sungai Dara.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Batang Padang JPBD chairman, Ahmad Redhauddin Ahmad Shokori, said that Kampung Samy Tapah multipurpose hall, which accommodated 53 evacuees from 15 families, was closed at 12 noon after they were allowed to return to their respective homes.

A spokesman for the Perak disaster management committee secretariat said that 260 residents from Taman Permai Slim and Kampung Balun were still housed at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Slim River, which opened at 12.30 am today.

Various agencies, including the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and the police as well as the Social Welfare Department (JKM), continue monitoring the flood situation as well as the relief centres. -Bernama