Floods show measures taken to enhance climate resilience inadequate

PETALING JAYA: The recent floods have shown that measures taken to enhance climate resilience and adaptation in the country are “grossly inadequate”, Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) said today.

“The recent floods have exposed many flaws in the country’s ability to deal with extreme weather and disasters.

“We must step up efforts urgently to support the initiatives to better cope with future extreme events and adverse impacts of climate change,” SAM president Meenakshi Raman said in a statement today.

She also pointed out that in terms of securing international funds for climate adaption efforts, Malaysia lags behind other Asean countries - namely Vietnam, Thailand, and Laos.

The recent floods led to at least 54 deaths and massive losses of property and destruction of infrastructure.