Floods: Three main mosques to perform congregational Solat Hajat

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) is organising a special congregational Solat Hajat (Prayer of Needs) programme following the worsening flood situation in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr. Mohd Na’im Mokhtar in a statement today said the special prayers will be held at three main mosques namely the National Mosque, the Kuala Lumpur Mosque and the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque in Putrajaya.

He said the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) will also be working together for the special prayers to be held at the other mosques and surau in the Federal Territories.

“I hope all flood victims and their family members remain strong and patient in the wake of the disaster.

“May Allah SWT facilitate the affairs of all security personnel, frontliners, volunteers and all parties involved,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jakim director-general Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff said Yasin recital, solat hajat and doa selamat prayers will be carried out simultaneously after the maghrib prayer.

Jakim also invited and recommended all local authority councils and the State Islamic Religious Departments through mosques and surau throughout the country to hold similar programes as a show of unity.-Bernama