GEORGE TOWN: Three temporary relief centres (PPS) were opened to house flood victims after several areas were flooded following heavy rains in the state since yesterday afternoon.

State Environment and Welfare Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said two PPS were opened in the Jawi area in Nibong Tebal at Dewan JKKK Sungai Kechil and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jawi.

“The Dewan JKKK Sungai Kechil PPS was opened at 1 am housing one family of nine including three children. The SK Jawi PPS was opened at midnight last night to accommodate 11 people from four families,” he said when contacted today.

He said the Jawi area was hit by floods last night at 10 pm after heavy rain at 7.30 pm and over 10 houses were under up to 50 centimetres of flood water.

Meanwhile, Balik Pulau MP Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik, when contacted, said a PPS was opened at Dewan Al Barakah at the Teluk Kumbar Maqbul Mosque near here last night at 11 pm to house three families of 12 people.

He said floods in the inundated areas in the parliamentary constituency had mostly receded.

However, several locations including Kampung Jalan Baru and Taman Manggis were flooded late last night, when the tide came in followed by heavy rain.

“The floods in Balik Pulau is receding gradually to date with only three families still at the PPS.

“I have also asked the Penang City Council to help clean up the houses and compounds of the flood victims today,” he said.

Muhammad Bakhtiar said Bayan Lepas assemblyman Azrul Mahathir Aziz and himself also promptly gave food and drinks to all the flood victims yesterday and would look into their other needs today.

The weather in Penang is currently downcast and several areas on the mainland were experiencing drizzles.

Hundreds of houses in Teluk Kumbar, Balik Pulau and Teluk Bahang in the Balik Pulau Parliamentary constituency were hit by half-a-metre flash floods after over three hours of heavy rain yesterday.

Heavy rains since 12.30 pm also resulted in several main roads especially in Pulau Betong, Balik Pulau being closed to light vehicles due to flood water and strong currents. -Bernama