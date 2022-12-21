Floods: TNB readies various assets, ensures swift power restoration - ST

PUTRAJAYA: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has prepared various assets at flood-hit locations to ensure the electricity supply is fully restored.

According to the Energy Commission (ST), the assets provided are 296 mobile power generators, 227 small portable power generators, 289 lorries, 885 four-wheel drive vehicles, 38 boats and 108 floodlights in flood-prone locations.

The commission said these efforts were being carried out to ensure public safety and guarantee continuous power supply at temporary relief centres as well as immediate power restoration in flood-hit areas.

“Looking at these preparations, ST hopes that the measures taken by TNB to tackle the floods can provide a guarantee in terms of safety, supply management, dissemination of information and so on for the welfare of the public,” it said in a statement today.

ST also said that its chief executive officer, Datuk Abdul Razib Dawood visited the distribution network operations room in Petaling Jaya yesterday to monitor TNB’s preparations to deal with the flood situation this year.

Regarding the incident where three people died of electrocution in Tumpat, Kelantan on Monday (Dec 19), ST said it took a serious view of the tragedy and will continue to protect the interests of the community, especially in terms of electrical safety during floods.

“The ST wishes to remind everyone to completely shut down their power supply at home if told to evacuate. If there are any problems regarding the electricity supply, members of the public can contact the TNB Careline at 15454,” it said.

The ST also advised the public to comply with the electricity safety tips provided by the commission and TNB.

Members of the public who have any concerns or complaints are advised to contact ST at 03-8870 8800, via email at e-aduan@st.gov.my or visit www.st.gov.my for further information.