Floods: Two LRA temporarily shut down due to turbid raw water

ALOR SETAR: The operations of the Kulim Hi-Tech Park Water Treatment Plant (LRA) and the Bukit Pinang/Sungai Petani LRA had to be suspended due to high raw water turbidity (Nephelometric Turbidity unit,) as a result of the floods and water surge phenomenon in Baling on Monday.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor in a post on his Facebook today said that the two LRAs were fully shut down at 10.50 pm and 11.10 pm yesterday.

“The temporary shut downs will affect 80,000 consumers in Kulim Hi-Tech Park and 121,000 users in Pinang Tunggal/Sungai Petani

“Syarikat Air Darul Aman (SADA) will deliver treated water via lorries and tankers to the affected areas as a result of the LRA closures,“ he said.

The 4 pm disaster claimed three lives while more than 1,400 residents had to be evacuated to three temporary evacuation centers (PPS). Seven houses were completely destroyed and about 70 other houses damaged.-Bernama