Floods: Two more bodies found in Taman Sri Muda

SHAH ALAM: Two more bodies were found from the flood in Taman Sri Muda, here, bringing the total number of fatalities in Shah Alam alone to 14, involving eight men and six women, up to 6 pm today.

Shah Alam district police chief, ACP Baharudin Mat Taib(pix) said the latest two fatal victims were locals, a 78-year-old man and his daughter, aged 48, whose bodies were found in a single-storey terrace house at 1.40 pm today.

“We received information on these two victims from their closest family members after they could not be contacted following the flood in the housing area. The bodies of both victims were then taken to Shah Alam Hospital,” he told a media conference at the Incident Area 1 Control Centre (PKTK 1), Taman Sri Muda.

On another development, Baharudin said 4,276 flood victims were rescued, with 4,080 of them sent to 18 relief centres (PPS) while the rest chose to stay with their relatives and so on.

On the break-ins at a number of stores recently, he said 10 reports were received on the incidents at convenience stores, household goods shops and a restaurant.-Bernama