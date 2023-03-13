Floods: Two routes in Batu Pahat still closed to light vehicles

BATU PAHAT: Two routes in Batu Pahat, namely Parit Sulong to Seri Medan and Parit Sulong to Tongkang Pechah are still closed to light vehicles as the roads are under more than 0.3 metres of floodwaters.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said heavy vehicles had been allowed to pass through the area since five days ago.

“I advise drivers of heavy vehicles to slow down when passing through these locations because we have received complaints from residents whose windows, doors and fences were broken due to being hit by ‘waves’ created by the speedy movement of vehicles,“ he told Bernama when met after a clean-up operation in Yong Peng here today.

Ismail said other routes around Batu Pahat were reopened to all types of vehicles after the floodwaters receded yesterday.

In another development, Ismail said the police received one report of a house break-in in Parit Sulong on Saturday, however, he said the investigation found that there was no loss reported. -Bernama