Floods: Two states still affected, number of victims increases - NADMA

KUALA LUMPUR: Three districts in two states are still affected by floods as of 4pm today, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

NADMA in a statement today said a total of 402 evacuees were seeking shelter in four temporary evacuation centres (PPS) so far, showing an increase compared with yesterday due to continuous rain that resulted in flooding in several areas in Sepang, Hulu Selangor and Ampang Jaya districts.

“Two PPS have been opened in Sepang district to accommodate 90 victims from 24 households,“ read the statement.

According to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) until 4.30pm, only Sungai Junjung in Simpang Empat, Seberang Perai Selatan, Penang was reported to be at a danger level.

Meanwhile, in Selangor, Sungai Semenyih and Sungai Bernam are reported to be at a warning level.

The DID also issued a flood warning for Terengganu and Kelantan at 3pm today, involving Sungai Setiu, Sungai Dungun, Sungai Kemaman, Sungai Paka, Sungai Besut and Sungai Golok.

The Department of Meteorology (MetMalaysia) at 3.30pm issued continuous rain warning involving east of Sabah, the east coast and several areas in the north of the peninsular from Dec 1 until Dec 4.-Bernama