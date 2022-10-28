Floods victims, PPS officers urged to take prophylactic meds to prevent leptospirosis

ALOR GAJAH: Flood victims and evacuation centre (PPS) officers in Melaka are encouraged to take prophylactic medicine to prevent rat urine infection or leptospirosis.

State Health and Anti-drug Committee chairman Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said the medicine was not dangerous and supplies can be obtained from health workers at PPS that are involved.

He said these group of people are advised to take medication because they are at risk of being infected, especially those who are exposed in floodwaters or involved in flood clean-ups at homes, for long hours.

“Rat urine infection is among water-borne diseases and we are more concerned of leptospirosis than dengue, especially when floods occur. Although reported cases are low, the disease is in the community and we cannot ignore the matter,“ he told reporters after visiting the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Pengkalan here today.

He said taking the said medication was encouraged for flood victims and PPS workers since early this year.

Meanwhile, he added that senior citizens and expectant mothers affected by the floods can move to a nearby PPS to ensure their health could be monitored by health workers. Expectant mothers can also have their follow-up examinations at the PPS without having to go to a nearby health clinic. -Bernama