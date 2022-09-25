Floodwater rose to knee level in less than an hour, says victim

BATU PAHAT: A heavy morning downpour in Kampung Seri Bengkal, Parit Ya’ani near here today caused water levels to rise rapidly past the knee level in just less than an hour, resulting in 22 houses being inundated.

According to resident Manisah Sariman, 66, it started raining heavily at about 4 am. She and her two children as well as a grandchild were fast asleep.

She was rudely awakened by floodwaters that had entered the house.

“Water rose rapidly to the knee level. We could only pray that nothing bad happened to us.

“Three hours later, we were told to relocate by security personnel on duty,” she said when met at the Sekolah Agama (SA) Seri Bengkal temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at 8 am today where 69 flood victims from 22 families were taking shelter.

Manisah said she only managed to save several items and documents before fleeing.

She said it was still raining heavily when she and her family were transferred to the PPS but floodwaters began to subside at about 10 am.

In Johor Bahru, private college student Muhammad Suzaihan Kassim, 25, said he and 14 of his friends were surprised when the two-storey bungalow they were staying in near Kampung Mohd Amin became flooded.

Floodwater rose to thigh level despite the presence of a huge drain behind the house, he said.

According to Suzaihan, who is from Sabah, this was the third time the house was flooded.

“Last year the house was flooded twice but today was the worst,” he added.-Bernama