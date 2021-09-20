‘Flora guru’ talks her plants into growing well

THE Prince of Wales does it, and so does Sarah Darwin, descendent of the progenitor of the theory of evolution and concept of natural selection.

They are among many plant lovers who talk to their shrubs, shoots and seedlings.

Of course, it is not like striking up a conversation with a bonsai sitting on a shelf near a window, but firm believers such as Wong Hooi Yean swears that a little pep talk helps to boost the growth of plants.

Wong’s first introduction to the concept that one could talk to plants came when she joined a meditation class.

“The guru, who has green thumbs, taught me a lot about caring for plants,” she told theSun.

She first realised that her voice and emotions could influence a plant’s growth when she tried to grow mint.

At the time, she just started work at a TV station after calling it quits as a concert organiser.

“I was not feeling good about myself, and all that negativity manifested in the plant,” she said.

“I kept asking my mint plant why it was so slow to grow. Then came the ‘A-ha’ moment. I realised that my negativity was reflected in my voice, and it had affected its growth,” she said.

To give the plant some relief, she stopped watering it or talking to it for two weeks.

“When I looked at it again, I was surprised that it had flourished. I realised that I had to give myself and my plant some space to grow.”

Today, Wong’s apartment is like a nursery.

“I have about 200 plants in here,” she said.

Her success with her own plants led to her first commission as a plant whisperer.

A friend, who owned a large collection of bonsai, learned about Wong’s connection with plants and hired her to find out what was troubling his plants.

“I found out that my friend’s plants were being attacked by pests”, she said.

Wong’s day at work revolves around talking to plants and asking them about their well-being and what they need.

“For instance, after talking to a plant, I could tell that it needs a new pot because there was no longer enough space for its roots.

She conceded that intuition plays a part when finding answers. All the same, she gets it right most of the time.

Wong also checks the soil and water to ensure they are at an optimum level. She also advises growers on how to check if their plants are happy.

She said plants are not all the same. Some have the will to fight while others give up easily.

“If they have lost their will to survive, I would lose them, even after I put in much effort to revive them,” she said.

Wong is also a personal plant purchaser and is often hired to find a plant suitable for a specific home.

“When buying plants, I will look at my clients’ lifestyle. For instance, I would recommend a plant that needs only minimum care if my client is a very busy person.

“Working as a concert organiser for 15 years, life was all about work and the stress that came with it. Switching to a new role at a TV station did not make a lot of difference.”

Now, Wong has finally found the peace she longed for, through meditation and chatting with her plants.