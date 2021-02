CYBERJAYA: The floral industry was among the sectors that were not allowed to operate during the previous Movement Control Order (MCO) and many industry players were affected by the restrictions.

The recent reopening of more sectors including flower shops subject to strict standard operating procedures (SOP) has boosted the number of online bookings and surprise gift delivery services.

Mekar Malaysia florist co-founder Sheril Aida Ahmad Aseri said although the business, which she runs with her siblings, is slightly affected since the beginning of MCO last year, it has not weakened their spirit and commitment.

“At first, we were stuck because we don’t know how to get the supply of flowers and so on. Bookings also drop sharply because customers cannot come to the shop but we still receive orders for birthday celebrations and others,“ she told Bernama.

Sheril Aida said Mekar Malaysia received a weekly supply of fresh flowers from Cameron Highlands as well as foreign countries such as Kenya, the Netherlands, China, and Ecuador.

“For this year’s Valentine’s Day, we have ordered a minimum supply of flowers compared to the same period last year,“ said the former architect.

Meanwhile, Cempaka Sari Florist Marketing and Sales officer Eleya Rose Amirrudin said the company was not fully affected by the MCO enforcement as it has four branches.

Eleya Rose said orders from large organisations and the corporate sector had contributed to its sales significantly.

Alvina Pranch of Floralz Best Ent Kulim Surprise Event Planner has turned to artificial flower arrangements due to the shortages of fresh flower supply. — Bernama