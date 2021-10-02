Fly2Campus helps students returning to campus obtain info on flight services

KUALA LUMPUR: Students of higher learning institutions who wish to return to campus are encouraged to use the Fly2Campus application provided by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) to obtain information on flight services.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad in a post on her official Facebook page, said the Fly2Campus system is an application that serves as the main reference for the coordination of flight schedules from Sabah-Labuan-Sarawak and the peninsula.

She said priority was given to the route after taking into account several issues such as flights from Sabah and Sarawak that will transit through Kuala Lumpur which resulted in longer travel times and higher ticket prices.

“The ministry will continue to hold negotiations and forge strategic collaborations with airline service providers to get the best price for students through group bookings or chartered flights according to necessity,” she said.

In this regard, Noraini called on students who have received a notification to return to campus from their respective higher learning institutions starting Oct 15, to register as users, update their personal information and travel information at https://iptpelajar.mohe.gov.my .

The registration is open until 12 pm on Oct 6. -Bernama