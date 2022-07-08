FM Saifuddin expresses shock over tragic shooting of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah(pix) expressed shock over the tragic shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“I am saddened and shocked by the tragic shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe @AbeShinzo.

“The Government and people of Malaysia are praying for his speedy recovery and for his family to be given strength to endure this tragedy,” said Saifuddin on his Twitter account, today.

Earlier, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported that Abe, 67, was delivering a speech at a political event on a street in the western city of Nara when he was “shot from behind” by a person who has now been arrested.

Abe is currently reported to be “in critical condition”, said AA quoting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a press conference held to address the incident.

“Emergency officials say he (Abe) does not appear to have any signs of life,“ according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

Japan will hold senate elections on Sunday and Abe was campaigning for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) candidates.

At least two shots were heard before Abe collapsed and fell to the ground. He was bleeding and the gunman shot him from behind, witnesses told the NHK.

He was “unconscious and unresponsive”.

Abe served Japan as premier for the longest time -- first in 2006 and then again from 2012 to 2020.-Bernama