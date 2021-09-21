Focus on investments that require skilled labour, govt urged

PETALING JAYA: The time has come for Malaysia to focus on high-skill jobs over cheap labour.

The way to achieve this is to slowly remove incentives for low-wage labour intensive industries and shift the focus to quality foreign direct investments (FDI), according to economists.

Ultimately, the position of the government should be one of raising the minimum wage to RM1,500 a month by next year, with provisions for it to be even higher for workers who live in highly urbanised locations, Universiti Malaya professor of Economics Datuk Dr Rajah Rasiah told theSun.

Currently, the minimum wage is RM1,200 a month irrespective of the difference in the cost of living between urban and rural areas.

Rajah was commenting on a report that the minimum wage in Jakarta has exceeded the amount fixed in Malaysia. Since 2015, the minimum wage in the Indonesian capital has risen 9.75% annually, from Rp2.7 million (RM789.65) to Rp4.3 million (RM1,257.59) today.

The rate of increase in the minimum wage in Malaysia has been slow over the years, and Rajah attributed this to the consequences of slow value-added growth since 1999 relative to low exchange rates.

He also blamed it on the focus on largely low value-add activities and the easy availability of low-skilled foreign labour.

“It is a reflection of premature de-industrialisation since 2000, with little effort to upgrade to high value-added activities.”

Rajah said the availability of low wages puts little pressure on investors to upgrade to high value-added activities, but the current situation does not favour an immediate solution.

He singled out electronics giants Intel and Infineon as companies that are in high value-added activities and therefore pay higher wages for the necessary skills, compared with packaging company Carsem and textile producer South Island Garments.

Rajah pointed out that when deciding on the minimum wage, the government should also take into account the cost of living of a household of four.

He said the government should have enforced a 1991 policy of gradually removing incentives for companies that rely on lowly paid workers for labour-intensive activities.

“As a result, we continue to get excited about FDI inflows without regard for the quality of such investments. We should instead make it more attractive for industries that require skilled, technical and professional labour, with the option to offer permanent residence status to stimulate economic upgrading,” he added.

Among other things, Rajah said, the government could introduce strategies to upgrade wages, raise standards at selection, monitor performance and appraise outcome for all businesses that enjoy incentives.

“There must also be stringent rules, including imposing levies (not just for domestic maids) to discourage the entry of low-skilled foreign labour,” he said.

Sunway University professor of Economics Dr Yeah Kim Leng pointed out that it will be increasingly tougher for Malaysia to recruit workers from Indonesia.

Malaysian employers will have to depend on an “excess” supply situation in Indonesia whereby only those who are unemployed or who are unable to make ends meet in cities with a high cost of living such as Jakarta to take up job offers in Malaysia, he said.

Otherwise, he said, the pool of Indonesian workers available to Malaysian employers will likely be from remote areas where job opportunities are scarce. “They are also likely to be less educated and unskilled,” he told theSun.

Yeah said the plantation and construction sectors that are already seeing severe shortage of unskilled foreign labour, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be under even greater pressure to shift to higher value activities that rely less on foreign labour.

On the other hand, he said, higher wages will raise production and business cost, which will eventually be passed down to customers in the form of higher prices of goods and services.

“If prices rise faster than income, purchasing power will erode. On the other hand, if rise in output keeps pace with increase in wages, it would be sustainable,” he added.