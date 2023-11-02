Focus on issues concerning economy, governance: PM

PUTRAJAYA: The nation’s main problems currently concern the economy and governance and those are the issues that should be given focus instead of racial misunderstandings, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said.

In this regard, Anwar said the Unity Government’s focus, among others, is to seek professional expertise regardless of race and political affiliation in the effort to develop the nation as one team.

“Let us have this resolved, our aim is to make sure to bring back the confidence and the stature of this nation,” he said at a hi-tea with Hindu temple committee representatives at Seri Perdana here today.

Anwar said the current political temperature needs to be lowered to enable the nation to rise again on the back of its development agenda.

“What does it take for the Indians, Chinese, Sarawakians and Sabahans to solve this, the courage to stand up for truth and justice (and) to stand up to protect the nation and interest of our people,” he said.

Anwar also expressed confidence that the country can rise again stronger if there was trust, mutual respect and compassion in line with the Malaysia Madani concept. -Bernama