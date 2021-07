KUALA LUMPUR: PAS is consistent in calling on all leaders and the public to put the country’s main focus on managing the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Its deputy president, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man(pix), said full attention should be given to the efforts to safeguard the lives and livelihood of the people regardless of race and religion.

“PAS also calls on the general members of the public to support the implementation of the National Recovery Plan undertaken by the government.

“May Allah grants patience and strength to all leaders, political parties, non-governmental organisations and all Malaysians (to fight the coronavirus) and eventually put an end to the Covid-19 pandemic in our country,” he said in a statement here today.

PAS also congratulated Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein Onn as Senior Minister leading the Security Cluster while retaining his portfolio as Foreign Minister.

Tuan Ibrahim also hoped that the appointment would help strengthen unity among parties that formed the ruling Perikatan Nasional government.

The country’s political scenario saw another development after Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi issued a statement early today, announcing that the party has decided to withdraw its support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin with immediate effect on grounds that the government had failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people, including in handling Covid-19.

He said the decision was made at a Supreme Council meeting held virtually last night, which began at 8.30 pm and lasted more than four hours.

He said Umno also demanded that Muhyiddin steps down honourably to enable a new prime minister to be appointed and that the new prime minister would only focus on efforts to handle Covid-19 and return the mandate to the people after the country achieves herd immunity.

The statement, however, did not mention anything about Umno leaving Perikatan Nasional. -Bernama