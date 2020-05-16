Food aid for Chin community near Pudu market

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 300 people of the Chin community living near Pudu market received some dry goods today to sustain themselves after the area was cordoned off on Friday.

Alliance of Chin Refugees coordinator James Bawi Thang Bik said the food, totalling RM10,000, is sponsored by well-wishers and members of the Chin community.

The dry goods consisted of bags of rice, noodles, sugar, salt, flour, and sardines. The goods were handed out at the entrance to one of the health screen centre opposite Pudu Plaza along Jalan 1/77C.

Of the 300 people, 100 are children below 16, Bawi told theSun.

“We will continue to monitor the situation as we have done since the start of the MCO,“ he said.

“There have been concerns of potential raids and deportation. I have advised them to stay calm and follow the instructions from the authorities. We do not want to cause unnecessary panic.”

He estimated that there are more than 50,000 Chin community in Malaysia.

Earlier, Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lin said locals here were allowed to move from their flats.

“Only the migrants are not allowed (due to lack of documentation),“ he said.

He added that three NGOs and several Members of Parliament have stepped up to provide aid for the community here.