KUALA LUMPUR: Most food aid recipients described the initiative through the National People's Well-being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) as proof that the government is concerned with the welfare of the people at all times.

Tebrau parliamentary constituency aid recipient Mohamad Hassan Abdullah Tan, 55, said the grant was also timely because many had lost their jobs since the pandemic hit the country, including he himself who lost his source of income as a school van driver last May after schools closed.

“I feel very lucky to have been among the selected people to receive assistance and it helps ease the burden in our daily lives for now,“ he said after receiving a food basket from Tebrau MP Steven Choong Shiau Yoon(pix) at Jalan Nibong Flat, Taman Daya yesterday.

For single mother Siti Hajar Jusoh, 45, even though she can still work at a nearby petrol station, such assistance can further ease the burden of the people, especially those from low-income groups like her.

“I hope this assistance can be expanded further so that more people will benefit,“ said the mother of one.

Choong said his team was targeting 3,000 recipients in the area to receive food basket assistance within a week starting yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Perlis government announced an additional allocation of RM375,000 for the provision of food baskets to help the needy.

Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man, on his Facebook page, said that with the additional allocation, 7,500 food baskets worth RM50 each were provided through the Basic Food Distribution Programme.

Azlan hopes that this assistance will ease the burden of the B40 group before they can return to being independent during phase two of the National Recovery Plan. -Bernama