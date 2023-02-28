Food delivery rider in coma receives benefits from Socso

SUNGAI BULOH: Muhamad Hafizi Idris, a food delivery rider who slipped into coma stage after being involved in an accident six months ago, received benefits from the Social Security Organisation (Socso) today.

The benefits under the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) was handed to his wife Norfarahin Jamsari, 25, by Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar (gambar) at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Speaking to reporters after receiving the benefits, Norfarahin said Socso was a tremendous help to her while her 34-year-old husband was in hospital.

“The SKSPS really helped to ease our burden and thanks also to Socso for helping me with my daily expenses when I was in this hospital to take care of my husband,“ she said at the Sungai Buloh Hospital’s Neurosurgery Ward, here today.

Norfarahin who now works as a sales person said her husband was involved in an accident on Aug 29, 2022 at 6.30 pm at Jalan Sungai Haji Dorani, Sungai Besar, Selangor while on his way to deliver food.

“My husband suffered from internal bleeding in the head, a broken arm and several other injuries and I sincerely hope that he recovers quickly so that I can take him home,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Sivakumar said since Aug 30, 2022, Hafizi had received more than RM7,000 in Temporary Disability Benefits.

“This financial benefit is hoped can help his wife manage personal and household expenses since Hafizi was hospitalised. Socso will also bear the cost of medical treatment and rehabilitation equipment such as ripple mattresses, diapers and others,“ he said.

He added that in 2022, a total of 1,509 gig workers (riders) under the protection of SKSPS were involved in accidents and 32 of them had died.

“Socso estimates that as many as 125 cases of gig workers’ claims would be rejected because there either did not renew their contribution or did not contribute to the SKSPS. Many self-employed people fail to make contributions and renew the SKSPS annual contribution,“ he said.

He said according to the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, the number of gig workers nationwide is estimated at 1.12 million people but as of Dec 31, 2022, only 374,906 or 33.5 per cent of GIG workers have registered and contributed under SKSPS, Socso. -Bernama