Food delivery riders plan nationwide strike starting this midnight: Report

PETALING JAYA: Food delivery services in the country might see some disruption tomorrow as riders allegedly planning to go on a 24-hour nationwide strike beginning this midnight.

According to a Malaysiakini report, a spokesperson for one of the protesting groups said the strike, dubbed ‘Food Delivery Blackout’, stemmed from what they regarded as an unfair payment scale used by the companies.

While the number of riders to join the plan remains unclear, the organisers believe that “many” have indicated that they will back the movement.

The portal learned that the main protest group had also planned for a convoy to the headquarters of one of the companies in Petaling Jaya.