Food has always been a huge part of the Malaysian lifestyle. Here are insights from a survey conducted between June 22 and 23, 2020, compiling opinions from 1,100 respondents on Malaysians and their meals during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period.

* 85% Malaysians are still cooking at home since the RMCO altough many are slowly starting to eat out again.

* 12% are eating out.

* 23% are ordering in.

* 24% are taking-away.

* 63% cook at home at least 5 times a week.

* 49% order in between 1 to 2 times a week.

* 19% pack-to-go from restaurants between 3 to 4 times a week.

* 74% of those who dine out claim their ‘dining habits’ have changed - eg. sanitise before and after; particular who they dine with and where; only dine out with family members; personally sanitise utensils, etc.

* Of those avoiding eating out, 45% says they’re uncomfortable in crowds, 32% are still afraid being outdoors, 29% are concerned about hygiene levels of restaurants, and 22% are bothered about the long queues.

* 45% are only going for local food brand items to support local businesses and because they’re generally cheaper.

* 36% are spending less than RM20 per individual meal while 29% are willing to spend between RM20 and RM30 per individual meal.

* Since the RMCO, 58% are shopping both online and offline while 12% are only shopping online.

Respondents of the survey by vase.ai comprised of 67% Bumiputra, 24% Chinese and 9% Indian and others, and are based across the central, north, south, east coast and East Malaysia, between the ages of 24 and above 45. 52% are male while 48% are female.