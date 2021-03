AMMAN: More than 900 million tonnes of food is thrown away every year, according to a global report.

The UN Environment Programme’s Food Waste Index revealed that 17 per cent of the food available to consumers - in shops, households and restaurants - goes directly into the bin, according to Petra.

Some 60% of that waste is in the home.

The lockdown appears to have had a surprising impact - at least in the UK - by reducing domestic food waste. — Bernama