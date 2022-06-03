Ford announces US$3.7b new investments in Midwestern factories

NEW YORK: Ford Motor Co announced yesterday fresh multi-billion-dollar capital projects in Midwestern factories near its Detroit home, as the car giant spreads new investments throughout the United States.

The 119-year-old carmaker plans to spend US$3.7 billion (RM16.2 billion) to add manufacturing capacity for a mix of electric vehicles (EV) and conventional petrol-powered autos in the states of Michigan, Ohio and Missouri, much of it at existing plants that have been in the company’s portfolio for years.

The move follows an announcement last September of an US$11.4 billion push with SK Innovation, a South Korean battery company, to build greenfield car production and battery plants in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Major car companies are investing billions of dollars in a race to bring EV to market, develop driver-assistance programmes and outfit their products with the latest and greatest digital equipment.

“We’re investing in American jobs and our employees to build a new generation of incredible Ford vehicles,” said Ford chief executive Jim Farley.

Yesterday’s announcement was made jointly with the United Auto Workers (UAW), which agreed to the new projects outside of standard union contract negotiations.

Ford will add more than 6,200 new manufacturing jobs and convert around 3,000 temporary UAW employees to permanent status.

“This announcement is a testament to UAW members who contribute their skill, experience, and knowledge to the success of Ford Motor Company,” said UAW president Ray Curry.

“We are always advocating to employers and legislators that union jobs are worth the investment. Ford stepped up to the plate by adding these jobs and converting 3000 UAW members to permanent, full-time status with benefits.”

Ford will invest US$2 billion and create 3,200 new jobs in Michigan.

Gabby Bruno, a Ford official, told a Michigan Strategic Fund state meeting that the 3,200 new jobs included 2,000 at the Dearborn, Flat Rock and Wayne assembly plants.

The investment will support increased production of Ford's F-150 EV lighting and assembly of a new Ranger pickup truck and a new Mustang. Ford also plans to build a new parts packaging facility in Monroe County.

The company will spend US$1.5 billion in Ohio on assembly of new EV models and other projects, and US$95 million in Missouri to add a shift at a plant that makes commercial vans and will add an electric van. – AFP, Reuters