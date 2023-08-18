$!Ford Mustang GTD: The Most Powerful Mustang To Date

A limited-edition, high-performance street-legal performance car with the soul of a Mustang

Revving up the excitement for automotive enthusiasts, Ford has unleashed a jaw-dropping marvel: the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD. Blurring the lines between the racetrack and the road, this limited-run masterpiece takes cues from its GT3 race car counterpart, elevating the driving experience to a new echelon. Let’s dive into the exhilarating world of the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD, where cutting-edge technology meets untamed power. The Mustang GTD derives its name from the IMSA GTD racing class, in which its GT3 variant competes in the United States. Contrary to rumours, the Mustang GTD retains its traditional front-engine layout, housing a supercharged 5.2-litre V8 in the front. While exact output figures are pending, Ford’s target exceeds 800hp, marking the automaker’s most powerful Mustang to date. The engine boasts a redline surpassing 7,500 rpm and incorporates a titanium exhaust with an active valve system.

Positioned ahead of the driver, the transaxle gearbox of the Mustang GTD contributes to a nearly balanced 50-50 weight distribution. Operating as an eight-speed dual-clutch unit, a carbon fibre driveshaft channels power from the engine to the transaxle. The Track Mode incorporates a Variable Traction Control system, enabling adjustments to engine output and traction control intrusiveness to suit individual driving preferences on the track. The GTD’s suspension employs a semi-active design, allowing adaptive adjustments to spring rates and ride height through adaptive spool valve dampers. When switched to Track Mode, the car’s height drops by 40mm. The front setup features a short-long arm layout. The boot space is affected by the presence of the pushrod and rocker arm architecture, hydraulic control system, and transaxle cooling system located in the rear. Airflow management involves air scoops directing air off the rear glass for cooling purposes. The car rides on 325mm wide front tyres and 34mm tyres at the rear. Standard wheels comprise 20-inch forged aluminium units, while an optional set of forged magnesium wheels features Y-shaped spokes resembling the GT3 race car. Standard Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes provide ample stopping power. It is equipped with 345/30ZR-20 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R rear tyres. Up front, Ford equips it with 325/30ZR-20 tyres.