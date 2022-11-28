Forecast of three-day thunderstorm, rain nationwide: MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms and rain in several places in the peninsula, Sarawak and Sabah for three days starting today.

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, stated that thunderstorms are expected this afternoon in several areas throughout the peninsula, Sarawak and Sabah (interiors, West Coast and Sandakan).

In the evening, thunderstorms are expected to hit one or two places in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Pahang, Sabah (interiors) and Labuan.

Thunderstorms are also expected tomorrow morning in Sabah (Sandakan and Kudat) , as well as rain in several places in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor, Pahang, Penang (coastal areas), Negeri Sembilan (interior areas) and some areas in Sarawak.

On Tuesday afternoon, thunderstorms are expected to hit the entire peninsula and some areas in Sarawak and Sabah.

Meanwhile, in the districts of Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Kapit and Bintulu in Sarawak and Sabah (West Coast and Sandakan), rain is expected tomorrow night.

On Wednesday, MetMalaysia expects thunderstorms in one or two places in Tawau, Sabah, and rain in some areas in Sandakan and Kudat; Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, coastal areas of Penang and the interior areas of Johor.

On Wednesday afternoon, thunderstorms are expected to occur throughout the peninsula, as well as in Terengganu and Kelantan, while at night, thunderstorms are expected in the interior of Pahang and Sabah.

Rain is also forecast at night throughout the peninsula, except Melaka, several areas in Sarawak and Sabah (Tawau, Sandakan, Kudat) and Labuan.-Bernama