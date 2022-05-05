Foreign buying on Bursa at RM131.2m last week

PETALING JAYA: Foreign investors continued to be net buyers last week, which saw total net inflows amounting to RM131.2 million.

“Local retailers maintained its net buying position at RM58.8 million while local institutions continued its net selling streak at RM190 million last week,“ MIDF Research said in its fund flow report today.

To date, international funds have been net buyers for 14 out of 17 weeks of 2022, with a total net inflow of RM7.3 billion.

It said international funds were net buyers in the week except on Monday with an outflow of RM44.3 million. The net buying activities primarily occurred on Tuesday and Thursday with inflows of RM71.6 million and RM70.7 million respectively.

Vice versa, local institutions were net buyers only last Friday at RM22.3 million. They have been net sellers for 12 consecutive weeks since the week ended Feb 11 and have been net sellers for 15 out of 17 weeks this year. To date, they have sold RM8 billion of equities.

Local retailer movements remained mixed last week with three days of net buying from Monday to Wednesday and net selling on Thursday onwards. Year-to-date, local retailers have been net buyers at RM672.7 million.

In terms of participation, foreign investors saw an increase in the average daily trade value by 5.56% followed by local institutions and local retailers at 3.62% and 2.26% respectively.