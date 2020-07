PETALING JAYA: Strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) in certain foreign countries make it difficult for the government to repatriate stranded Malaysians there.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said chief among this was the closing of international borders and the barring of foreign flights from entering their countries, making repatriation almost impossible.

Ismail said the government was particularly concerned about Malaysians who are stuck in countries that were declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to be high-risk of Covid-19 infection.

“In some countries, they do not allow foreign aircrafts to land on their soil. There are also no commercial flights flying from there to Malaysia. So, the process is not as easy as it may seem,” he said in his Covid-19 press briefing in Putrajaya today.

“But we are very much concerned for our people. Some countries were declared by WHO to be at a very critical level, as far as the pandemic goes. This worries us, which is why we are giving extra attention.”

He said with this in mind, the Foreign Ministry has been tasked to come up with a repatriation plan soon.