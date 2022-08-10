Foreign man held over lover's death

KUALA LUMPUR: A foreign man was detained yesterday for allegedly killing his lover at a hotel room in Bukit Bintang last Thursday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Delihan Yahaya (pix) said the 27-year-old man was arrested in Sentul at 7.25 pm on Oct 7.

He said the police had earlier received information about a 36-year-old woman who was found lying dead on the floor of a hotel room.

“Initial investigation revealed there were strangulation marks around the local woman’s neck, believed to have been caused by a rope, which was also found at the scene.

“The motive and cause of the incident are still under investigation,“ he said in a statement today.

According to Noor Delihan, checks also revealed that the suspect had no criminal record, but the passport copy he presented had expired.

The man has been remanded for a week beginning today to assist with the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code, he added.-Bernama