Foreign nationals violating Covid-19 SOPs can be deported

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign nationals who violate standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Covid-19 preventive measures can be subject to having their passes and immigration privileges cancelled, said Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

He said individuals found guilty would also be deported to their country of origin and blacklisted from re-entering the country, as provided in Section 8 and Section 9 of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“In this regard, the Immigration Department advises all foreign nationals to abide by the current directives and regulations of government agencies regarding the Covid-19 pandemic prevention measures,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the issue of foreigners violating the Covid-19 SOP had recently spread on social media, in which some disgruntled individuals had even deliberately challenged the authorities to take action against them.

Last month a foreign woman was denied entry to a boutique at Suria KLCC shopping mall last month after refusing to wear her face mask while recently, the police said they have opened an investigation paper on the actions of two foreign women who did not wear face masks at the KLCC park. -Bernama