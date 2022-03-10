Foreign selling of equities on Bursa rises to RM740.6m

PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia continued to see net selling activities from foreigners for the fourth consecutive week at RM740.6 million worth of equities last week, higher than the RM562.6 million sold in the previous week, according to MIDF Research.

Foreign investors were net sellers for every trading day of the week, with the heaviest outflows recorded on Monday (RM208.7 million), followed by Wednesday (RM202.9 million) and Thursday (RM149.5 million). The outflows recorded on Tuesday and Friday were lower at RM95.0 million and RM84.4 million respectively.

Local institutions were net buyers every trading day. The heaviest inflow was recorded on Monday (RM224.1 million), moderated on Tuesday (RM36.6 million) before expanding on Wednesday (RM177.3 million). Thursday and Friday recorded RM126.9 million and RM104.3 million respectively. Local institutions net bought a total of RM669.2 million worth of equities last week.

Local retailers remained net buyers for the third consecutive week at RM71.4 million, one-third of the amount in the week prior. They net sold RM15.3 million on Monday before net buying from Tuesday through Thursday at RM58.4 million, RM25.6 million and RM22.6 million. On Friday, local retailers net sold RM19.9 million.

“To date, international investors have been net buyers for 24 out of the 39 weeks of 2022 at RM6.62 billion. Local institutions were net sellers for 30 out of 39 weeks at RM8.89 billion. Local retailers have been net buyers for 26 out of 39 weeks of 2022 at RM2.27 billion,” said MIDF in its fund flow report today.

Meanwhile, participation across all investor classes increased, as the average daily trade value went up 8.3% for retail investors, 15.7% for institutional investors and 20.6% for foreign investors.