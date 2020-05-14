Foreign wives, children of M’sian citizens may face consequences for not paying hotel quarantine bills

PETALING JAYA: Immigration privileges that are accorded to foreign spouses or children of Malaysian citizens will be revoked if they fail to pay for their quarantine at hotels.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government will only pay the bill for the compulsory quarantine for Malaysians who have returned from abroad.

At his daily briefing on the Covid-19 pandemic yesterday, he said that there have been instances when the foreigners refused to pay their bills.

Ismail Sabri said permanent resident status will not be revoked but holders of social visit passes could be required to renew their passes every three or four months until the bill is paid.

He said the Attorney-General’s Chambers is also looking into the possibility of taking legal action against these people.

The government had imposed a compulsory quarantine for Malaysians returning from abroad since April 3.

A total of 33,807 Malaysian citizens have been quarantined since April 3, and to date, 26,121 individuals have completed the process and allowed to return home.

Ismail Sabri said those working out of state would be allowed to return home on weekends but must have a travel permit from the police.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that married couples living apart in different states could apply to travel to meet their spouses.

Applications can be made through the Gerak Malaysia app or at the nearest police station.

Ismail Sabri said everyone needs to follow the standard operating procedures that have been set up by the government.

“If the people continue to flout the rules or abuse the freedom they have been given, the government will have no choice but to reimpose the movement control order.

“They will have no one to blame but themselves if the MCO is reimposed,” he added.