Foreign worker applications stopped temporarily from Aug 15 to 31

PUTRAJAYA: Applications to hire foreign workers have been stopped temporarily from Aug 15 to 31, the Human Resources Ministry (KSM) said today.

It is to enable a review of foreign worker procedures following the Employment (Amendment) Act 2022 that will be enforced from Sept 1, the ministry said in a statement.

“The new procedure for foreign worker applications beginning Sept 1, 2022 will be announced soon,” the ministry said.

Applications submitted by employers before or on Aug 14 would be processed and completed before or on Aug 31, 2022.

The Employment (Amendment) Act 2022 passed by the Parliament in March involves the extension of maternity leave from 60 days to 98 days, restrictions to firing pregnant workers, as well as the introduction of maternity leave for married male workers.-Bernama