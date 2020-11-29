Foreign workers seriously injured after concrete wall collapses

BATU KAWAN: Two Bangladeshi workers were seriously injured after a concrete wall fell on them while they were carrying out renovation work at a private college lobby in Bandar Cassia, here, today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations officer Azmi Tahar said one of the victims, Moshak, 42, suffered serious facial injuries and his right palm was crushed while his coworker Mannan Abdul, 40, was seriously injured in the legs and abdomen.

“We were alerted of the incident at about 5pm and upon arrival at the site, we found the two men trapped under the rubble. We had to remove the concrete heap before the victims could be brought to safety,“ he said when contacted here.

He said the duo were seriously injured and were rushed to Seberang Jaya Hospital for further treatment.

According to preliminary investigation the two workers were in the midst of demolishing the wall when it gave way, collapsing of them.

“Earlier several other workers tried to extricate them but the concrete pieces were too heavy,” he added. — Bernama