Foreigner held over suspected murder of vagrant

KUALA LUMPUR: A foreign man was arrested over his suspected involvement in the murder of a homeless man whose body was found in a bush near a school in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, yesterday.

The man, aged 40, was picked up after his neighbour lodged a police report at about 2,50 pm on the condition of the man who returned home with injuries and blood on the face and body believed to be involved in a fight.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhruddin Abdul Hamid said on questioning, the man led to discovery of a vagrant’s body with slash wounds on the head and police found a sickle believed to be the murder weapon at the scene.

He said the foreigner man admitted quarreling with the 51-year-old local homeless man living in a hunt in the bush area.

“A check on police records found the victim had one previous criminal case for vehicle theft while the suspect has no valid travel document,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect was remanded for seven days until July 10 and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code as well as Section 6 (1)( c ) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“Members of the public with information on the incident can contact the investigating officer ASP Noridah Md Ayob at 019-6979891 or the nearest police station,” she added. — Bernama