Foreigner injures himself in PJ while evading the police

RECENTLY, a 36-year-old man from New Zealand injured himself while attempting to flee from the authorities of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The man allegedly attempted to jump onto a water tank on the 11th floor from the 14th story of a commercial complex in Damansara, Selangor, but instead shattered his hand and hip bone in the process.

According to Hafisham Mohd Noor, assistant operations director for Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, the victim is receiving medical attention for his injuries.

“Around 5.15 p.m., we received an emergency call, and 16 minutes later, we were on the scene. The Red Crescent team transported the man on a stretcher and provided medical attention “In a statement to the media, Hafisham added.

The New Zealander reportedly belonged to an international investment fraud ring and was attempting to avoid being apprehended during a raid.

According to news sites, the syndicate’s strategy is to entice victims to deposit their money in fictitious investment portfolios and then move the money to offshore bank accounts so the con artists can steal it. These schemes netted the syndicate RM200 million in total. Since then, authorities have frozen 74 bank accounts.

According to MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, some members of the anti-graft body have also accepted bribes from syndicate members in exchange for protection and the freedom to conduct business as usual.