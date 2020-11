KUALA LUMPUR: An Indian national was sentenced to four months in jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for outraging the modesty of a woman on a sidewalk in Setapak two weeks ago.

Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin handed down the sentence on restaurant worker Allah (rpt: Allah) Pitchai Bazeeth Mohamed, 26, after he pleaded guilty to using criminal force with intent to molesting the 31-year-old medical centre employee.

The court ordered the accused to serve his sentence from the date of his arrest on Nov 13.

He was accused of committing the offence on a sidewalk near the Davita Dialysis Centre in Jalan Megan, Setapak, Wangsa Maju at 8 pm on Nov 13.

He was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years, whipping or any one of the two. — Bernama