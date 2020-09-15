‘Forgotten teachers’ seek redress

A GROUP of teachers found themselves in limbo after completing a two-year holiday teacher training course.

After a long wait for the ministry’s confirmation interview, they learnt that the Education Service Commission (SPP) was unaware of their existence. The “forgotten teachers” then sought the help of Sin Chew Daily to highlight their predicament and to get the attention of Deputy Education Minister Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon.

It is learnt that those affected include 60 to 70 temporary teachers in Chinese primary schools and about 100 religious teachers in national primary schools.

In a joint letter to the daily, the group said the recent spat between Mah and his predecessor Teo Nie Ching over the shortage of teaching staff in Chinese primary schools was “funny and sad at the same time”.

“Lately, some Chinese groups fretted over the quota for the Education Ministry’s Bachelor of Teaching (Chinese Language for Primary Education) programme not being fully utilised.

“In fact, there are plenty of people who aspire to become Chinese primary school teachers but are being ignored,” said the letter, adding that the “forgotten teachers” are a case in point.

These teachers had already taught in Chinese primary schools for at least two to three years before they joined the holiday teacher training programme in November 2017.

They graduated in August 2019 and needed only to pass the SPP interview to be confirmed as teachers. Their agonising wait for the interview was made worse by the movement control order (MCO) this year.

When the restrictions were eased and the SPP resumed interview sessions, they thought they would finally see light at the end of the tunnel, only to be disappointed each time a new batch of graduates were called up and their names were not included in any of the lists.

They have written many times to the ministry and the SPP but were told to wait. The latest information they got was that the SPP was not aware of this batch of teachers.

