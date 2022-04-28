Form One, Four students of special schools to register physically from May 13-16

PUTRAJAYA: Form One and Four students who have gained admission into special schools are allowed to register physically from May 13 to 16, said Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin(pix).

Radzi said physical registrations would involve the Form One new intake and appeal cases while for Form Four, it involves only successful appeals.

“We give parents the chance to choose a suitable date between the four days which will also give them time to make the necessary preparations,“ he told a press conference on school operations here today.

He said among the standard operating procedures (SOP) related to hostel management was that only those in good health and asymptomatic students are allowed to return to the hostel, while students found symptomatic during registration or while in the hostel, would have to do a Covid-19 self-test.

“If tested negative, they will have to wear a face mask at all times and if tested positive, they will have to be kept in isolation in the dormitory or taken home by their parents,“ he said adding that physical recreational activities are permitted.

Radzi also announced that parents may visit their children at the hostels and students are allowed to go on outings or spend the night at their respective homes.

Earlier the Education Ministry prohibited guardians or parents from visiting their children in boarding schools to curb the spread of Covid-19.

On appeals for admission into special schools for Forms One and Four, Radzi said the results would be out tomorrow (April 29).

The special schools involve fully-residential schools (SBP) such as national religious secondary schools (SMKA), technical secondary schools (SMT), vocational colleges (KV) and the Royal Military College (RMC).-Bernama