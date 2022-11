PETALING JAYA: DAP will support the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership’s decision to form a coalition with Barisan Nasional, said the party’s national chairman Lim Guan Eng (pix).

He said the final decision will be a decision made collectively by those in the coalition, NST reports.

He said the DAP central executive committee (CEC) met in Kuala Lumpur yesterday to make “a decision” but refused to elaborate further on the meeting or the decision.