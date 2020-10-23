Former asst engineer gets 14 years’ jail, fined RM341,000 for corruption

MELAKA: A former assistant engineer was sentenced to 14 years in jail and fined RM341,000 by the Sessions Court here today for six counts of corruption involving over RM65,000.

Judge Datuk Mohd Nasir Nordin handed down the sentence on Hairudin Ngadiron, 45, who was previously working at the PDRM Technical College in Bakri, Johor.

The judge ordered the jail sentence to be served concurrently and in default another six months’ jail on each count, if he failed to pay the fine.

Hairudin was charged with accepting bribes in the form of home repair items such as roofing materials, tiles, wooden panels, doors and car repairs amounting to RM65,886.72 from January to April 2017.

The bribes were accepted in gratification for helping to obtain contract jobs at the PDRM Technical College in 2016.

Hairudin was charged under Section 16 (a) (A) of the MACC Act 2009, which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the sum of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher if convicted.

Judge Mohd Nasir, however, allowed the accused a stay of execution pending his appeal to the High Court and imposed bail of RM50,000 with one surety. The accused was also ordered to surrender his international passport to the court and report to the MACC Office once a month.

A total of 46 prosecution witnesses and three defence witnesses were called since the case was first heard in May 2019.

The prosecution was represented by MACC prosecutors Zander Lim Wai Keong and Norsyarina Raizan while the accused was represented by Mohd Razak Syarif. — Bernama