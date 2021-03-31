Former bank president among four held for corruption (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: A former president cum managing director of a bank and three others were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for allegedly taking kickbacks for the approval of a RM400 million loan for a company.

Sources said the four suspects, comprising three men and a woman, aged between 49 and 53 were arrested in various locations in Kuala Lumpur late yesterday evening.

They had allegedly received about RM8 million as a bribe to aid in the approval of the loan purportedly for a project.

However, MACC investigators believe the project did not exist.

As bribes were allegedly paid out, the former president of the bank, who holds a Datuk title, is said to have given special consent for the approval of the loan and had failed to carry out due diligence and observe statutory procedures prior to considering the application.

Sources said the so-called project was deliberately created to obtain the loan with the help of insiders.

It is learnt that the plot was to have the loan approved and the funds embezzled after abandoning the project and shutting down the company.

Yesterday, all four suspects were remanded for three days at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court to assist in the investigations.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki confirmed the arrests.