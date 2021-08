KUALA LUMPUR: Former Bukit Aman Management Department director, Datuk Seri Abdul Ghafar Rajab(pix), died at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Cheras, here today.

Abdul Ghafar, 63, who was admitted to the hospital since last Thursday, died in his sleep at 5.30 am.

His son, Insp Mohd Qassim Abdul Ghafar, when contacted by Bernama, said his father, who was suffering from cancer, was often admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The late Abdul Ghafar had served the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for 39 years. He held several key posts, among them he was Penang Police chief and Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director before he went on his mandatory retirement in July 2018.

Abdul Ghafar who was from Pontian, Johor, leaves behind a wife and seven children. His remains would be buried at the Precinct 20 Muslim Cemetery in Putrajaya.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani conveyed his condolences to the family which was uploaded on the PDRM official Facebook page.-Bernama