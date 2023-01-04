Former Bukit Kayu Hitam assemblyman, Ahmad Zaini dies

ALOR SETAR: Former Bukit Kayu Hitam assemblyman Datuk Ahmad Zaini Japar died early this morning.

In informing the news on his Facebook post, his son Ahmad Qusyairi, said Ahmad Zaini breathed his last at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) Kuala Lumpur, at 5.42 am today.

“Abah left us in the blessed month of Ramadan,” he said without stating the cause of death.

“Last respects and funeral prayers for the deceased will be held at his home at No. 176, Jalan Indah 3, Suasana Indah, Jitra, Kedah after his body is released by the hospital,“ read the post.

Ahmad Qusyairi said his father’s remains would be buried at the Changlun Mosque Cemetery in Changlun.

Ahmad Zaini who was also former Kubang Pasu Umno division chief, won the Bukit Kayu Hitam state seat in the 12th general election (GE12 ) in 2008, and continued to defend the seat in GE13 in 2013.

However, in GE14, the deceased lost the seat to a PKR candidate and it is understood that he did not contest in GE15 due to health problems. -Bernama