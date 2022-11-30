Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin passes away

BEIJING: Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin (pix) passed away due to leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13 pm today at the age of 96, it was announced on Wednesday.

Xinhua reported that the announcement was made by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the State Council of the PRC, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and the Central Military Commissions of the CPC and the PRC.-Bernama