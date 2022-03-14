Former civil servant RM7,000 for falsifying document

KUALA TERENGGANU: A former civil servant was fined RM7,000 by the Sessions Court here, today after he pleaded guilty to falsifying documents three years ago.

Judge Dazuki Ali meted out the sentence against Muhamad Muslim Mamat(pix), 30, who was accused of using a fake Diploma in Interior Design certificate under the name of Norfarah Najihah Mamat, in Kuala Terengganu district on Dec 26, 2019.

The former technician, who was then attached to the Terengganu Development Office, Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department, was charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Farah Yasmin Salleh prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.

The fake document was used to obtain the Government Work Procurement Certificate (SPKK).

The accused paid the fine.-Bernama