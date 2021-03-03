Former company manager claims trial to money laundering involving RM209,000

SEREMBAN: A former housing development company manager today pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of money laundering involving RM209,000 in the Seremban Sessions Court here today.

Wong Tze Wei, 47, entered the plea after the charges were read out to him before Judge Madihah Harullah.

He was charged with disposing proceeds believed to be ill gotten gains through payment vouchers belonging to the company.

The offences were allegedly committed between Feb 2, 2016 and March 30, 2016 at Great Five Development Sdn Bhd, No 56M Level 2, Jalan Era Square 4, Seremban.

He was charged under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds from Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA) which carries a jail term not exceeding 15 years and a fine of up to RM5 million, upon conviction.

In 2018, the accused was charged with 78 counts of breach of trust under Sections 408 and 409 of the Penal Code involving RM922,500.

Judge Madihah Harullah set bail at RM100,000 with one surety for all charges and fixed March 8 and 9 for mention. — Bernama