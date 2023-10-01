Former company senior manager fined RM222,000 for corruption

SHAH ALAM: A former senior manager of a construction company was fined a total of RM222,000 by the Sessions Court here today on charges of corruption and failing to report to the authorities on offers of gratification.

Judge Rozilah Salleh meted out the fine on Chua Shiou Meng, 51, who maintained his guilty plea after the charges were read out to him again today.

Chua was fined RM20,000 on the first charge for failing to report to the authorities an offer of RM10,000 made in January 2017 in Bandar Puchong Jaya by one Chua Kuan Yew as an inducement for him to not give bad reports on work performance of a company that could result in its contract to be terminated.

He was fined RM100,000 each on two counts of accepting gratification, totalling RM215,000.

One of the charges was for accepting RM140,000 which was deposited into his Public Bank account by Kuan Yew for the same purpose between June 14, 2017 and Sept 13, 2018.

The other was for accepting RM75,700 from one Mohd Yusri Mat Hussin which was deposited into a Public Bank account belonging to his wife between Feb 9, 2018 and Jan 17, 2019 as an inducement for him to not give bad reports on work performance of a company that could result in its contract to be terminated.

On the fourth count, Chua was charged with failing to report to the authorities another offer of gratification, i.e, a commission of 50 sen per cubic metre made by from one Chua Shiong Huat in July 2017 in Bukit Jalil, for the same purpose

All the charges were framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act which provides a maximum fine of RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both, if found guilty.

Chua paid the fine.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin prosecuted, while Chua was represented by lawyer Datuk N. Sivananthan.-Bernama